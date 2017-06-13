Unofficial results are in for Davenport primary special election

Marion Meginnis and Carlton Wills are the two candidates who will advance to the special election to fill former Alderman Bill Boom's 3rd Ward seat on Davenport City Council.

According to the unofficial results posted on the Scott County Auditor's website, Meginnis received 260 votes, while Wills received 147. Only 513 people voted, that means less than 7 percent of eligible voters participated.

Only 3rd Ward residents were allowed to vote. The two candidates will move on to the special election, which is set for Tuesday, July 11.