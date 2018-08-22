Updated law requires Illinois emergency department to have SANE nurses

Hospitals across Illinois will spend the next four years working to meet new requirements for treating patients of sexual assault and rape.

This month, Governor Bruce Rauner signed the updated Sexual Assault Survivors Emergency Treatment Act. The amended law now requires every emergency room to have a certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. That nurse must respond to a sexual assault or rape victim within 90 minutes of the patient’s arrival.

Advocates say this a step forward in making it easier for survivors to come forward.

“They’ve already taken the biggest step to go and seek help and to receive help, so sitting there, it can just make the anxiety go up, make them feel scared, so it’s just a benefit to not have to wait as long,” said Ashley Velez, the Survivor Services Supervisor for Family Resources.

Velez says metro Quad Cities hospitals in Illinois and Iowa are already well equipped with SANE nurses. She says this amendment will help move staffs in rural areas of Illinois into a move survivor friendly environment.

But in Silvis, Ill., a town right outside the metro QCA, Genesis Health hospital campus there only has one trained SANE nurse.

According to Critical Care Services Manager at the Silvis Campus, Laura Carson, it can be hard to maintain specialty nurses.

“They either move on because they have children, the needs of their lives are different,” Carson explained. “Being an ER nurse is difficult the schedule’s tough and so they just move on and once I get everybody trained, I have to start the process all over again, and that’s where some of the turnover occurs.”

Carson says between classroom and online coursework, clinical log requirements and a practical examination with the state SANE coordinator it can average around 18 months to become SANE certified.

But part of the clinical logs requires real experience.

“The clinical log that you’re required, you have a year to do it, you have to have let’s say 15 exams, you must do four hours in a setting where you see a prosecution take place, there’s a suggestion that you follow up with a victims agency,” Carson said.

She says these marks can be difficult to meet in smaller communities including Silvis.

“We have only had 11 cases [since February] so it’s difficult to get exposure to a sex assault case if I’ve only had 11 over seven months,” Carson said.

In addition to the one SANE nurse, Carson says her nursing staff does go over how to administer a sexual assault kit. She says the SANE course just focuses on how to chart and collect the kit in case it is used as evidence in court.

“If you don’t have a lot of experience with it, it can be difficult to get the right things down in your chart and that’s what may be called into the court of law,” Carson said.

The hospital will need to have a staff of SANE nurse ready to respond within 90 minutes by January 2022. Carson says there is a backup for hospitals unable to meet the compliance.

“If you do not have one you’re either allowed a transfer agreement or some additional education that nurses and physicians can do,” she said.

But Carson does not want to have to move patients who are already in a tough spot.

“It’s already traumatic of a situation enough for me to say well we can’t provide the service so we need to put you in an ambulance and send you somewhere else that is not good for the patient,” she said.

Carson says it will be tough to meet and maintain the requirements, but the hospital will do what it has to, to be compliant.

“I think that anytime we are able to advocate for the patient that’s a good thing, but I would hope that once the program gets up and running we can see are all facilities able to meet that expectation,” Carson said.

Genesis Health has eight SANE certified nurses, but only one is certified in Illinois. The states have different requirements for certification.