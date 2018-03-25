Upgrades planned for Dixon Municipal Airport

Several upgrades are being planned for the Dixon Municipal Aiport after it received a 5,000 dollar donation from the Wahl Clipper Corporation in Sterling.

Changes are already underway at the airport. With the help of federal funds and money from the city, the current project involves upgrading the lighting on runways.

The airport almost closed about a year ago because it was expensive for the city to maintain. Mayor Liandro Arellano, Jr. says the city decided to invest in it and build it up, like the addition of M and M Aviation.

"They are offering pilot training, which Dixon didn't previously have," he said.

Mayor Liandro Arellano, Jr. says the 5,000 dollar donation will continue to help the airport grow and fund some much-needed projects, mainly upgrading facilities like modernizing the airport's only terminal.

"It's very important when you only have one terminal to make sure that one is the best face of the city," he said.

Plans also include upgrading hangars, where pilots store planes.

"Some don't even have the concrete floors, like the one behind us does, but some of the others do not and that's something we've got high on our list," he said.

Mayor Arellano, Jr. says its also important to add more hangars.

"You know, if the airport's beginning to grow a little, we'll need more space for pilots to store their planes," he said.

The airport would also like to fix and add more fencing.

Mayor Arellano, Jr. says the terminal work may be completed this year.