Use of e-cigarettes growing on Iowa college campus

The number of people smoking continues to decline, but now, a new generation is becoming addicted--not to tobacco--but to nicotine. That's evident at the University of Iowa where according to students, the use of e-cigarettes is spreading across campus.

"I live in a house, sorority house. All my friends have them. So many girls, like have one, my guy friends have 'em."

Sophomore Dani Brown is talking about what's called a JUUL. It looks something like a computer accessory but is an e-cigarette. The battery-operated device heats up liquid to be inhaled. Dani says she used to smoke cigarettes, then switched to 'vaping' after seeing her friends do it.

We asked if she is concerned about whether there may be harmful chemicals in the vapor?

"Yes, but I did do my research and really the only thing harmful by the FDA is the nicotine," she said.

She's right and that's why public health officials are concerned. Only recently did the Food and Drug Administration start to regulate e-cigarettes.

"There's probably 500 different devices and over 7,000 different e-juices and when they said they were going to regulate, there was a flood of new products on the market, so it's going to take years," said Nancy Slach.

Slach is a dental hygienist with the College of Dentistry and a tobacco treatment specialist. She's seeing a lot more young people using e-cigarettes and is also starting to see some problems.

"We see a lot of dry mouth, which leads to both gum disease and dental decay and then there's a thing called 'vaper's tongue' (a burning sensation), which may be due to dry mouth or some of the flavoring," she added.

Susan Vileta is a community educator for the Johnson County Health Department. She believes the products are being marketed to young people.

"Fruit Loop, Gummy Bear, Cinnamon Toast Crunch--those are kid flavors," said Vileta.

The problem is those juices may contain nicotine. Plus, the heated liquid creates a fog-like aerosol containing chemicals--many approved for use in food--but not for inhaling.

In their defense, early studies show the devices have fewer toxins than cigarettes with tobacco, and they may help adults quit smoking.

That's the business model for the owner of a half-dozen vaping stores in the Quad Cities.

"We gear our business to adults. Adults who want to find an alternative to smoking," said Todd Smith, owner of Vaporosity.

Even though e-cigarettes are not approved as a tool for smoking cessation, Smith says vaping helps him and his customers quit smoking tobacco. And, he won't sell to anyone under 18. But on the store shelves, you'll see colorful boxes with sweet flavors that might be attractive to young people.

Smith explains, "Have you ever gone to a bar, they have birthday cake flavored vodka. They have cherry vodka. They have all different kinds of vodka. You know adults like cake. too."

He admits, with the lack of regulation, users don't always know what they are buying. And when it comes to any harmful effects?

"We don't know what it's going to do to us. All I know is that I'm not smoking two packs of cigarettes a day," Smith added.

"Less harmful doesn't mean harmless," stressed Slach.

Health experts say it took 25 years before warnings were issued on cigarette smoking, by then, a lot of people were hooked.

And unlike tobacco, there are currently no restrictions on marketing.

"The advertising, the flavors and the colors even the devices, how they look, you know it's addicting a whole new generation," said Vileta.

Dani has noticed withdrawal symptoms when she goes for a while without her JUUL. She says she would quit if there was proof that vaping is harmful. Experts say they already have proof.

"We know those chemicals aren't great. We do know nicotine is not good for a developing brain. We know it is not an approved cessation device," said Vileta.

But until they can convince others, their use will likely continue to grow.

Additional information:

Vaping is not allowed on campus and in both Iowa and Illinois, you have to be 18 to buy the products.

Laws banning smoking don't automatically include vaping. It's up to local governments to pass ordinances to restrict their use. In Iowa City, all public smoking restrictions apply to vaping.

