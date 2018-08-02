Use of painkillers in the U.S. still a problem according to Mayo Clinic study

Despite the known risks of opioid abuse and addiction prescriptions for these potent painkillers have not decreased in the U.S. That's according to a new study from the Mayo Clinic.

It shows opioid prescription rates have leveled off since 2013 but are still higher than 10 years ago.

Opioid use remains particularly high among patients with disabilities.

Researchers say Americans consume seven times more prescription opioids per person than people in the U.K.

The most commonly dispensed opioid in the US is hydrocodone.