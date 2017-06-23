Laws for using consumer fireworks in Iowa

With consumer fireworks now being sold in Iowa, local police and fire departments are reminding people of the laws concerning using the fireworks, and that law depends on where you live.

While individual cities are working to pass laws for their communities, there are state laws that cover communities without a law on the books yet.

Iowa law says that residents can only use consumer fireworks on their own private property or the property of a person who consented. It also says firework use is allowed June 1 to and including July 8; and December 10 to and including January 3.

Iowa Law lists the hours of use as 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4 and any Saturday and Sunday immediately before and after July 4 and December 31, the time is extended to 11 p.m. Residents can shoot fireworks off from 9 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. on New Years Eve.



These are Iowa laws. Individual communities can amend the ordinance.

Muscatine did this back in May. While the laws are very similar, Muscatine residents aren't allowed to use fireworks until July 1 instead of June 1.

In addition to reminders about when you can use fireworks, the Muscatine Fire Department is reminding residents to be safe. In a post to their Facebook page, fire officials say an estimated 18,500 fares are caused by fireworks.



If you don't know what the laws are in your community, you should contact your local police department.