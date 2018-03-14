Utah family claims their son was kicked out of Eagle Scout program due to disability

The family of a teenager with special needs says their son was kicked out of the Eagle Scout program in Utah because of his disability.

In a 13-page complaint, the family claims 15-year-old Logan Blythe, who has down syndrome and autism, was accepted into the program but was abruptly told he can no longer continue.

The next day, the local Utah County Chapter told the Blythes they made a mistake.

The National Boy Scouts of America policies state Logan cannot participate in the program because he can't meet the alternative merit badge requirements... and may never be able to move beyond a cub scout.

"We had all this planned," Logan's father Chad Blythe said. "And 24 hours later we get a text message saying we should have never said you were approved."

Logan worked for years to earn dozens of boy scout badges. The family says they were told those patches will not be recognized.

Utah National Parks Council issued a statement saying: "The Eagle Scout Award is a national award. Final decisions regarding the eagle requirements are made at the national BSA level."