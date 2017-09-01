Utah nurse handcuffed for refusing to give police patient's blood

New body camera video has been released of the controversial arrest of a nurse for not allowing police to draw blood from a patient.

In the video of the July 26th incident, released by the Salt Lake City Police Department, you can see the officer making the arrest.

As he goes to put her in handcuffs you can hear the nurse shout that she has done nothing wrong.

She was arrested after refusing to give the officer vials of blood for an investigation.

The nurse says officers did not have a warrant or meet any of the mandatory criteria needed for the taking blood.

"The only job I have as a nurse is to keep my patients safe," said nurse Alex Wubbels. "A blood draw, it just gets thrown around there like it's some simple thing. But blood is your blood. That's your property."

"It was alarming. Immediately after seeing the video they started an internal affairs investigation to look into what happened. We also looked at our policies and procedures to see if maybe there was something that needed to be done," said Sergeant Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The nurse was released from the cuffs shortly after the altercation and was never charged with a crime

She has not filed any civil action against the police agencies involved but is calling for better training of officers.

