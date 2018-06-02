Utah truck driver comes to Wyoming Trooper's rescue

A Utah truck driver is hailed a hero after saving the life of a law enforcement officer.

Thursday morning, Darren Philips was making his normal run from Salt Lake City, Utah to Wyoming.

As he neared Green River, Wyoming, he stopped a trooper and a man fighting along the side of the road.

Phillips stopped his 16-wheeler and ran to where the two men were fighting. As he approached them, he saw the man and trooper struggling for the trooper's gun.

Phillips, who was unarmed, ran behind the man and put him in a chokehold. He then held the suspect down until another Wyoming State Trooper arrived.

“So I just came around behind him and just reached around and put my arm right there and I held it with my other hand and I stood up and I just went back,” Phillips explained. “And as I came back, he just came back with me and just fell right on top of me."

36-year-old Dustin Roberts of McKinleyville, California was eventually taken into custody.

Troopers found 74 pounds of marijuana and some cocaine in Robert’s car. He's now in jail.

The trooper had some minor cuts but is expected to be OK.

