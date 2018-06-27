VIDEO: Alaska police searching for furry suspect after squirrel steals cop's doughnut

If you're going to steal, don't steal from a cop. Apparently, nobody told this little thief that.

A police officer in Alaska caught the bandit that swiped their doughnut on video.

This little squirrel swiped the snack and then took off running. The rodent got away with it, for now.

The Anchorage Police Department posted the video on its Facebook, writing:

"He stole a perfectly good doughnut from a cop. That's a straight up felony. Also, it's rude."

There's no description of the suspect, but it's safe to say he's brown, furry and extremely cute.