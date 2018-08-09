VIDEO: Arizona Cardinals unveil Gridiron Burger Challenge, consists of 7-pound burger

This fall, the Arizona Cardinals will offer a burger that might even be too big for an offensive lineman. Check out the Gridiron Burger Challenge.

This monster meal weighs in at 7-pounds and costs $75.

It's stacked with five burgers, five hotdogs, five bratwurst, 20 slices of cheese and all sorts of fixings.

Here's the challenge: If you finish it by yourself in less than an hour, you will receive a Cardinals jersey and a featured moment on the scoreboard. Wow.

The team will create only six of the colossal burgers per game.

Here's the burger's stats: It contains five burger patties, five hot dogs, five bratwursts, 20 slices of cheese, eight slices of bacon, eight chicken tenders, 12 ounces of fries, plus lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and a sauce on a ten-inch bun.