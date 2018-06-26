VIDEO: Attempted carjackers exchange gunfire with off-duty cop in Chicago

Dramatic video captures the moment would-be carjackers get in a shootout with an off-duty police officer.

The video shows the suspects opening the doors of a parked car and pointing handguns at the driver who turns out to be a Chicago police officer.

The shootout happened on Chicago's Southwest Side in April but was only released by the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday.

Another angle shows the off-duty cop running past one of the gunmen out into traffic. A school bus passes by as the shootout begins.

The officer says he told the suspects he was a cop before firing his weapon at them.

As they continue to exchange gunfire, but suspects exit on the same side, dropping a backpack from the car and running off to a nearby getaway car waiting for them.

The off-duty officer then runs after them, less than a minute later he comes back to his car and calls for backup.

After patrol cars arrive, witnesses point out a bullet hole and a shattered window of another parked car.

Police tell us no one was injured during this shootout. They continue to look for suspects.