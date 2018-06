A baby fox is back with its family after getting a jar stuck on its head for a week in Florida.

Pasco County Fire Rescue Station 26 in Wesley Chapel tried to catch the little guy but were unsuccessful. Firefighters called in a local animal rescue to help.

Traps were set behind the station and the fox was captured. The jar was removed from its head and medical attention was provided.

The fox was released back to its family as soon as it was healthy.