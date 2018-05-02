VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows semi driver crashing into telephone pole

Police in Massachusetts have released dashcam video of a tanker truck that went out of control and struck several telephone poles.

The crash happened at about noon on April 21 in the town of Bourne in eastern Massachusetts.

According to the 63-year-old driver, a bird flew inside the vehicle and struck his head causing him to swerve.

Police said they reviewed the dashcam video, but they couldn't confirm the trucker's story.

The operator was cited for failure to stay within marked lanes and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Utility companies fixed the broken telephone poles and a fire hydrant.

The truck was hauling about 12,000 gallons of unleaded fuel.