VIDEO: Mother drops baby into good Samaritan's arms after apartment catches fire

Crazy video shows a man catching a baby that was dropped out of an apartment window during a fire in South Carolina.

An 11-month-old boy was dropped out of the second story window to escape an apartment fire in Anderson Tuesday night. Video captured the moment a good Samaritan caught the child.

Ben Phillips, a witness, said the mother of the child also jumped out of the window.

The 11-month-old and his mother sustained minor injuries from jumping out of the window.