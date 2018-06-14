VIDEO: Texas dogs recovering after fighting with porcupine

A couple of dogs in Texas are recovering after getting into a fight with a porcupine and being struck with more than a thousand quills.

Peggy Gamblin woke up Sunday morning to discover her Australian Shepherd and Boston Terrier covered in porcupine quills.

Sometime during the night, Bentley Nicole and Bullwinkle encountered a porcupine at their home in Brown County.

Both dogs were rushed to the animal clinic where staff worked for over an hour and a half to remove the quills.

Now, both of those dogs are back home, resting.

It should take about two weeks for all of the quills to come out, but both dogs will make a full recovery.

"Thousands, I would estimate thousands and they worked on both of them for over an hour and a half pulling those quills out," Gamblin said. "I have to take him back Friday and they're going to check his eye, and we have to check him everyday, two or three times a day, because some of those quills are under the skin, and they've started working out. I took one out this morning and we got two or three out yesterday."

"Here comes a porcupine and they feel like they need to protect their property from this porcupine," Game Warden at Texas Parks and Wildlife Travis Allen said. "They go up and the majority of the times that they're attacked, or they attack the porcupine, they're getting a face full of quills, and without veterinarian assistance it's very difficult to remove these quills."

Veterinarians say they see similar porcupine attacks all the time, and as long as the animal is taken into the vet early, they should be able to make a full recovery.