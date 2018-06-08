VIDEO: Thousands of honey bees invade California home

Scary moments for a southern California homeowner after thousands of honey bees invade her home.

Joan Snowdy says she first noticed the bees outside her home in Santa Maria.

After further investigation, she realized the bees were actually using an outside air vent to get inside her home.

That's when she called local beekeepers for help removing a hive the bees created in the ceiling of her kitchen.

With the help of a special bee vacuum, beekeepers were able to remove the queen and most of the bees. Snowdy says the whole situation was terrifying.

"When the swarm started coming it was a very loud buzzing,~constant buzzing," Snowdy said. "There were literally thousands~of them coming out."