VP Pence praises Dixon officer who stopped school shooting

Vice President Mike Pence is praising the Dixon school resource officer who stopped an armed student Wednesday at Dixon High School.

Dixon Police Officer Mark Dallas confronted the suspect, Matt Milby, 19, who police say had fired shots at Dallas.

Dallas fired back, wounding and disabling Milby, according to police, without Dallas himself or anyone else being injured.

“Another example of the brave work performed by law enforcement each and every day,” Pence tweeted Wednesday. “Lives were saved thanks to the heroic actions of school resource officer Mark Dallas. #PoliceWeek”