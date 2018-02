Flower shops, like The Green Thumbers, have been busy preparing for one of their busiest days of the year. On Valentine's Day staff comes in early to get all the orders prepped and ready to go.

But they aren't the only business that will have a busy day. Restaurants and bakeries are holding special events for the big day.

Tune in to Quad Cities Today as KWQC's Ashley Holden visits The Green Thumbers and gives us an inside look at the Valentine's Day hustle and bustle.