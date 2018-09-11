Vandeer Veer Botanical Park to be home for an All-Inclusive play village

Vandeer Veer Botanical Park will soon be home for Gabe's All-Inclusive play village. The play village will allow children, regardless of their abilities, to play independently with friends and family at a neighborhood playground.

The goal was to raise $500,000 for the park, outfitted with special equipment not found at parks inaccessible for children with disabilities.

The City of Davenport provided $80,000 that was budgeted to replace playground equipment in Vander Veer Park. Additionally, Scott County Regional Authority provided a grant of $45,000. Continued fundraising has led to the full $500,000 being raised.

Groundbreaking is expected to be held in 2019.