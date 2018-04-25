Vander Veer Plant Sale begins Wednesday

Hundreds of plants with a wide selection of annuals, perennials and tropicals will be for sale beginning Wednesday, April 25 for Vander Veer's plant sale.

Experts will be on hand to help the public find the perfect plant for their yards. Proceeds from the sales will go towards Vander Veer's Botanical Park.

A friends and members-only sale will be held in the Conservatory at Vander Veer and will be from 3 - 6 p.m.

For the public, the sales begin on Friday, April 27.

Friday, April 27: 1 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 29: 10 - 2 p.m.

There will also be a plotting party for those wanting to learn more about potting your plants properly. That will be held on Thursday, April 26 and there will be one of three sessions to attend.

10 - 11:30 a.m.

1 - 2:30 p.m.

6 - 7:30 p.m.

Class fee is $10 plus plant and soil costs. You can register by calling 563-323-3298.