After a run of over 20 years, the Vans Warped Tour will be coming to an end.

The influential pop-punk music festival's organizer, Kevin Lyman announced Wednesday that next year's cross country tour will be its last.

2019 will mark the tour's 25th anniversary and Lyman said they will plan a celebration, it just will not include a traveling tour.

The artist line-up for the final Vans Warped Tour has not been announced yet.