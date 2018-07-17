Vehicle Pursuit in Blue Grass reaches 106 mph

A high-speed vehicle pursuit with the Blue Grass Police reached speeds of 106 mph on Monday.

The chase occurred Along Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue in Muscatine County.

A Blue Grass officer put out stop sticks but the grey Chevy Impala went around them, the driver then went northbound on the southbound lane for a quarter of a mile, then went into Blue Grass.

An Iowa State Trooper tried a maneuver to get the drive to stop where the second attempt disabled a back tire.

Two adults were taken into custody and there were two juveniles in the vehicle. The driver was identified as DeVell Lewis of Rock Island.