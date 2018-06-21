Vehicle crashes into 201 N Harrison building

An intoxicated man crashed into a building in downtown Davenport on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:48 officers responded to 201 N Harrison Street where Caleb Hawkins crashed a 2001 Toyota Solara after losing control of the vehicle.

Hawkins struck the fender of a vehicle parked in front of the building and the building itself. The building suffered minor damage but did not appear to be compromised.

"I was actually at my desk listening to music, while I was working," said Jalen Van Wyk who works in the building that was struck, "and then I heard a loud boom and my coworkers looked out the window and saw people running towards this area."

Hawkins was charged with OWI 1st, Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Control.