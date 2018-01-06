Vehicle crashes through backyard of Davenport home

Tire tracks are left in the snow outside Jessica Cisneros' home, located in the 3200 block of W. 67th St. The residential area where the home sits is off Northwest Blvd.

Cisneros told TV-6 she woke up around 7 a.m. on Jan. 6 to the sounds of a vehicle crashing through her privacy fence and other items in the backyard.

She said it finally came to a stop on a hill but had gone partially through her back fence.

Cisneros said she approached the vehicle only to find the driver not awake. She told TV-6 he eventually came to and tried to fight her for the keys before running away.

The local homeowner thought the driver had been drinking and even described finding liquor bottles on her hill.

Davenport Police confirm there was a crash and the driver ended up fleeing. They said they are investigating the incident.

Cisneros said they have a long clean-up process ahead, but ultimately she's worried about the speeding around her neighborhood.

The homeowner said what scares her the most is that fact that on a warmer day her kids might have been outside playing in the snow.

"We have at least my twins, my neighbors three kids [and] a couple other kids. Sometimes six to eight kids back here. I have my geodome that's out here, my swing set [and] my trampoline," said the homeowner.

She also said she hopes people think before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

"You know you just ruined somebody else's life and all their kids stuff because you couldn't stay home," said Cisneros.