Police and fire were called to I-80/Middle Road for a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Monday night, January 8. The accident happened around 10:38 p.m.

Officails say the pedestrian was on the side of the road near his broken down vehicle when another vehicle traveling eastbound struck him. The pedestrian was taken to Genesis East. There is no word on his identity or condition.

The driver of the vehicle was ticketed for speeding.