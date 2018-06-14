Vehicle thief wanted by Bettendorf Police

Bettendorf Police are asking for help in identifying this individual.

On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at 11:30 AM, he stole a black 2008 Chevy Tahoe from Bettendorf Auto Sales. He took the vehicle for a test-drive and never returned. He is described as male, white, 5’8” to 5’10” tall, 165 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.