Vehicle traveling at 55 MPH rear-ends Mediapolis School Bus

First responders were called to the scene of a car versus school bus accident Thursday morning, March 8. The accident happened about a mile north of Mediapolis on Highway 61.

Deputies say the Mediapolis School Bus was southbound on US 61 and stopped to let two students on board. The bus was at a complete stop with the red stop sign arm and flashing red lights on to signal a stop for all vehicles.

At that time, a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Elizabeth Sue Hahn of Morning Sun, Iowa was headed south on US 61 behind the school bus. Sheriff's officials say Hahn reportedly acknowledged her cell phone and rear-ended the school bus traveling at 55 miles per hour.

Hahn's vehicle was totaled. The school bus received minor, functional damage. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Southbound traffic at the accident scene was blocked for around an hour during the investigation and clean up.