Vehicular homicide charges filed in death of woman found near burning car in Des Moines Co.

A Burlington man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body that was found near a burning vehicle last month.

Bradley Wischmeier, 58, is charged with vehicular homicide (OWI based) and OWI 2nd offense. The charges stem from an investigation into an incident that occurred on April 17, 2018, when the body of a woman was found in a field in the 9000 block of Stony Hollow Road.

Wischmeier admitted to being the driver of the vehicle, which he said got stuck and caught on fire.

Wischmeier is being held in the Des Moines County Jail. The name of the deceased woman has not been released while the process of making a positive identification is being completed.

