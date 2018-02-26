Very Warm Start To The Week

A taste of Spring is on tap to kick off this work week! We are expecting lots of sunshine and winds from the south and southwest today and tomorrow. This will lead to highs in the 50s today and 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring mild temps as well, but this is the day a storm system will move into the midwest. While there are still lots of questions the main take home right now is, unneeded rain is likely and some snow accumulations are possible by Thursday. This is a forecast to pay attention to.