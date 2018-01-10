Very Warm The Next 36 Hours

Most of our snow and ice will be gone by early Thursday as temps will soar in to the 40s area wide. In fact we will likely stay in the 40s overnight too!

However this all comes ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring a major drop in temperatures by midday Thursday. Many areas will experience a 20° drop in a couple hours on Thursday. There will be some drizzle associated with the front, but overall moisture is limited. The biggest impact will be the winds and cold air coming in. Many of us will only be in the teens for highs by the weekend!