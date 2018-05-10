Veteran Davenport Firefighter takes leadership of the department

For nearly 25-years Davenport Firefighter Mike Carlsten has jumped into his boots at all hours of the day to fight fires. But now he takes a step back from all of that.

“We have great team members that are capable of doing that and so that's kind of in their hands now,” Carlsten said his first day as fire chief.

Thursday, May 10, Carlsten began adjusting to his new role.

“A little bit of excitement, a little bit of challenge, and there's that unknown,” he said on the apparatus floor. His new office is still coming together.

The veteran firefighter says he has a few changes to get used to, like working out of the administrative building and an adjusted schedule.

“I've worked a 24-hour shift now for over half my life and so now it'll be a little bit of an adjustment for everybody,” he said of his new eight hour days.

But day-to-day work Carlsten says he feels he is well prepared for.

“I've been able to work with our past administrations,” Carlsten said. “You know Chief Bickford and others have helped me along the way, helping me with little projects, helping me understand the systems, working with the other City of Davenport team members to make the transition a little bit easier.”

He takes over after his predecessor, Lynn Washburn, was fired last summer. She and the city are in civil litigation and have grabbed local headlines over the past several months.

“It's been day to day business for us and so we're going to keep moving that way,” Carlsten said. ”And I think everyone's ready to just you know set a new course and move in a positive direction.”

Positivity and giving back is something the chief has taken great pride in already during his more than two-decade career.

“For the last 15 years or so I've been Fire Santa and during the holiday season we visit some of the elderly in the area and we go to the hospital on Christmas Eve to see the children,” Carlsten said.

He says he enjoys giving back to his community and hopes to continue the jolly tradition.

“If my schedule allows I'd still like to maintain that because I think it's great for the organization, but I also enjoy it quite a bit too,” Carlsten said.

