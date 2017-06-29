Local veterans took a trip around the QCA Thursday to see local memorials as part of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities Bus Tour.

"It's absolutely wonderful, it's absolutely wonderful, and these guys are just remarkable. They kind of look out after us," said Virgil Masse who served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1959.

The tour included veterans from WWII, Korea, and Vietnam who are not able to fly to Washington DC. A caregiver and a guardian accompanied each veteran.

Stops Thursday included Hero Street, the National Cemetary, and memorials in Bettendorf and Davenport. This is the fourth for the Honor Flight Bus Tour.

