Dog suffers injuries after firework explodes underneath him

Doctors and veterinarians are urging everyone to stay safe while setting off fireworks. In the past two days, a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries on his face and hand and just a 23-year-old man injured his hand. Likewise an English Bulldog was injured.

The Bulldog, Red, had gotten loose without his family knowing. While they were setting off firecrackers, Red chased one and landed right on it as it exploded. Dr. Julie Clauer, the veterinarian at Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities who treated Red explains his injuries, "a lot of his wounds were small lacerations with some abrasions and minor burns. He did have some fairly larges injuries on his lower legs as well." Red also had to have his dew claw, or thumb, amputated. Dr. Clauer says Red was sent home the next day and is since recovering. Dr. Clauer says while this was a complete accident, there are ways to ensure your pet's safety.

If you have a pet, here are some tips to keep them safe this holiday:

Keep them indoors and in a secure room on the lower level. If they are afraid of fireworks, isolate them in an insulated room where they won't be able to hear the noise. You can also turn on the TV or music to help mask the sound.

If they have severe anxiety or fears, talk to your vet. They can give you a medication specifically designed to treat their fear and anxiety.

Veterinarians recommend you do not take your pet to firework shows or anywhere where fireworks will be set off.

If your neighbors set off fireworks, ask them to let you know when they plan to do so. That way you can plan ahead and prepare for your pet.

