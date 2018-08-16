Vice President to Tibbetts family: 'You’re in the hearts of every American'

The case of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has received national attention, including that of the Trump administration.

During a visit to Des Moines Wednesday, Vice President Pence met with Mollie's father Rob Tibbetts, her brothers, and her boyfriend Dalton Jack, aboard Air Force Two. The Des Moines Register reports the meeting lasted about 20 minutes.

During the meeting, Vice President Pence told the family he had spoken with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the investigation and that President Trump sent his best wishes.

"It was a very warm visit, he showed genuine compassion towards Mollie and our family for the disappearance,” Rob Tibbetts told KCRG-TV9 Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President delivered a speech promoting the President's agenda at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines.

"As a father, I can't imagine what the family of Mollie Tibbetts is going through," Pence said. "I just want Mollie's family to know, you’re In the hearts of every American . . . and we will continue to work and we will continue to pray for Mollie’s safe return."

Mollie Tibbetts was last seen on the evening of July 18. Her disappearance led to several searches but few clues. Officials have conducted several hundred interviews and have received more than 1,000 tips in the case.

Earlier this week, investigators launched a website, findingmollie.iowa.gov, where visitors can submit tips in the case. A reward fund has grown to more than $360,000 as of Wednesday night.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 1-800-452-1111.