Victim of Iowa City ped mall shooting dies; suspect charged

One of three victims in a late-night shooting at a crowded pedestrian mall has died, and officials have charged a suspect with murder and other counts in the case.

Iowa City police said Wednesday that 22-year-old Kaleek Asham Douglas Jones, of Iowa City, died Tuesday from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Jones was one of three people shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Iowa City's downtown pedestrian mall. The two other victims - men ages 26 and 27 - are expected to recover.

Police arrested two men in the shooting, 23-year-old Lamar Wilson of Iowa City and 21-year-old Donte Taylor of Cedar Rapids. Wilson is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and weapons counts. Taylor is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons and other weapons counts.