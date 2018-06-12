Victim uninjured after being robbed in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department responded to the 900 block of Tremont Avenue for a report of a robbery Monday just before 4 p.m.

Responding officers say the report was there were two to four subjects who exited a vehicle and approached the victim. Police say one of them may have had a handgun. The suspects then took an item from the victim. Police have not said what that item was but say the victim was uninjured.

The Criminal Investigation Division is following-up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.