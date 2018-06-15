Victim's family suing for Florida school shooting suspect's records

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the Valentine's Day massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The lawsuit is being filed Friday by the family of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, a junior when she died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Their lawyers want records about Cruz from Henderson Behavioral Health to help them prepare for a possible malpractice or wrongful death case. The company has also been sued by other victims' families. A Henderson attorney says the company supports release of the records but needs a court order.

A news conference was planned later Friday by the family and attorneys.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of 17 counts of murder.