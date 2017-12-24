Victims named in Thursday's deadly mobile home fire

Davenport Interim Fire Marshal Jim Morris released the names of the three victims killed in a mobile home fire this week.

The fire happened Thursday night at the Five Seasons mobile home park on Fairmount Street in Davenport.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Kelsey Clain, 5-year-old Jayden Smead and 2-year-old Carson Smead. Clain is the mother of Jayden and Carson.

Morris says two children who survived the fire remain hospitalized at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.