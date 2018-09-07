Victims of California's wildfires make $845-million in insurance claims

Victims of California's two largest wildfires are now making insurance claims topping $845-million.

The state's insurance commissioner says claims from the Carr and Mendocino Complex fires are expected to climb even higher.

That's according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The Carr fire alone destroyed 850 homes and damaged about 5,000. 58 homes were destroyed by the Mendocino fire with nearly 3,000 damaged.

The commissioner says drought, climate change and dying trees are making wildfires a way of life in California.

As a result, more insurers are refusing to renew or write new policies for people in parts of California, especially in less-populated areas.