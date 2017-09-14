Victims testify at Raufeisen sentencing; judge orders 6-year prison sentence

After six years, 22 victims, and $1.7 million in losses, time has run out for developer Todd Raufeisen. A federal judge sentenced him to serve six years in federal prison and ordered him to pay back the $1.7 million to investors.

In court Thursday, several of his victims said his broken promises shook their faith in humanity.

One victim, Peter Mangieri, said he invested $500,000 into a hotel project in Galesburg. He choked back tears during his testimony saying because the money wasn't paid back he ended up closing his 12 person construction company in Peoria.

Raufeisen and his attorney presented a plan to pay back the victims if he was allowed to serve a home confinement sentence, but the judge told them the idea rang hollow.

Outside Rock Island's federal courthouse Todd Raufeisen's victims gathered after the sentencing Thursday. One of his victims, Joe Hudgins, said six years in prison is fair.

"I think it's appropriate, and my biggest hope is that when Todd gets out that he rights his life, and I have every hope and trust that he will," said Hudgins.

Raufeisen apologized to his victims and his family in court and repeated his apology to the media outside.

"I am extremely sorry, I made mistakes and took responsibility, I look forward to getting this behind me," said Raufeisen.

"Do you think the sentence that was issued was fair," asked a reporter.

"No comment," replied Raufeisen.

When asked what he thought of the judge's order to use half of his income to pay restitution Raufeisen said,

"My plan is to repay my victims."

The U.S. Attorney told the judge that if Raufeisen had committed stock or bank crimes, that he'd be barred from ever working in those fields again. But he said there are no such rules for real estate developers and pushed for a long sentence. Raufeisen's lawyer suggested to the judge that home confinement could have been enough for Raufeisen. He also suggested a prison sentence of one year and one day. But Hudgins' and other victims told the judge that wouldn't have been long enough.

"It's tough to be duped by any friend, and I'm not the only one, it's hard for people to come forward," said Hudgins.

U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow told Raufeisen ripping off investors and lying and cheating and stealing have consequences before sentencing him to serve six years in federal prison.

Raufeisen will report to prison on October 23. The judge accepted his lawyer's recommendation to have him serve his time at the prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, although the Federal Bureau of Prisons will ultimately determine where Raufeisen is locked up.

