Video: Moline Police look to ID weekend shooting suspects

Police are investigating a shooting between to vehicles that happened over the weekend and they are looking for help from the community.

On Saturday, August 5, 2017, Moline Police and East Moline Police were called to the area of 54th Street and 5th Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

According to Moline Police, the investigation revealed the people in the black Chevy car with an Iowa license plate were shooting at the people in the red Chevy van with unknown registration.

Anyone with information on the identities of the people involved should contact police.