Video: Florida K9 takes down suspect after crashing car with infant inside

Dramatic body camera video shows a K-9 officer taking down a suspect in Florida. It happened in "Spring Hill" Tuesday.

You can see Pasco County deputy Nick Carmack letting his K-9 partner, Shep, out of the patrol car and helping him over a fence.

Moments later, Carmack catches up to Shep who holds down 28-year-old James Miller while the deputy cuffs him.

Carmack says Miller took off when he tried to pull him over for driving a stolen car.

The sheriff's office says Miller then pulled into a driveway, crashed into a fence and started running.

An arrest report says a 19-month-old child was in the back seat of that car.

Miller was medically cleared for the dog bite and was arrested for child abuse, along with a slew of other charges.

The sheriff's office says deputies later found a second person who ran from the stolen car after it crashed.

That person was also arrested.