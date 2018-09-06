Video: Soldier comes home and surprises his kids in Maine

It was a military homecoming and surprise for a family in Maine.

After a year-long deployment in Korea, Master Sgt. Daniel Redman was reunited with his two young boys Wednesday.

His 5th-grade son Jacob and 7th-grade son Jason had no idea their dad was coming home.

"You know you see them on Facetime and Facebook Messenger and you know they are growing and getting bigger," Master Sgt. Daniel Redman said. "But it's a lot different when you finally get to see them in person."

"He's been gone for a while and I've been missing him," his son Jacob said.

"I was surprised that mom could keep it from me," Jason said.

Master Sgt. Redman is done with deployments and is scheduled to retire from the military in the coming months.