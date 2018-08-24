Video nabs suspected Iowa porch pirate

Brooke Mallicoat never had a problem with home deliveries until the afternoon of August 15.

Instead of receiving the package she was expecting that day, she received a camera motion alert to her phone.

Mallicoat felt violated when she saw what had happened.

“It wasn't the theft the bothered me as much as someone approaching my home casually, like it was nothing,” Mallicoat said.

The video captured by her front porch doorbell camera shows a woman exiting a vehicle parked in Mallicoat’s driveway.

The woman walks in a casual gait toward the front door, putting a cigarette in her mouth along the way, and removes a package from the porch before returning to the vehicle.

Mallicoat’s husband shared the video on Facebook, as did Ring, the company that produces Mallicoat’s camera.

Following leads generated by the online exposure, Cedar Rapids Police on Friday arrested Stephanie M. Conyers, 40, of Cedar Rapids, charging her with theft.

In announcing the arrest to the media, police included a link to the footage that helped them break the case.

“The Police Department does not endorse specific products,” a Cedar Rapids Police media release states, “however, surveillance systems can be both a deterrent to crime and aid in criminal investigations.”