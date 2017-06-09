Video shows burning Iowa windmill blade crash to ground

Greg Vellema lives a pretty quiet life in Harris, a town of 170 people tucked away in northwest Iowa along the Minnesota border.

(video courtesy Greg Vellema)

“Harris is a tiny town so when something happens you better go check it out or it'll be a while before anything happens again,” Vellema said.

Something remarkable did indeed happen near Vellema’s property on June 5, 2017.

A windmill caught fire and had been burning for hours when Vellema was recording it at around 9:30 a.m.

His video shows the moment one of the windmill’s massive blades falls to the ground, standing on its end briefly before collapsing in a trail of black smoke and flames.

“The ball of fire that came out looked much more impressive in real life than the video, but it still gives the idea,” Vellema said, adding that upon impacting the ground the blade “sounded like when you pour lighter fluid on a fire. A big whoof of flames.”

The size of the blade is not known, but the website wind-watch.org reports commonly used windmills in the U.S. contain blade assemblies weighing more than 36 tons.

There are no reports of injuries.