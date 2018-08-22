Video shows people rescuing puppy from floods in India

A puppy was rescued from rising floodwaters in India last week, as communities came together in the state of Kerala to rescue those stranded by the worst floods to hit the region in a century.

Suhas Mangari, who managed to capture video of the rescue said "it took a lot of effort, but I'm glad we could save a few people and the puppy."

The floods, which have taken 383 lives and left nearly a million sheltered in temporary camps, damaged an estimated $300 billion of property in the state.

Mangari said he lost his fish farm to the floods but was glad to be alive.