Vietnam Veteran Honored

A Vietnam veteran from Coal Valley was honored by the Patriot Guard and QC Jeep Jammers Wednesday.

A full motorcycle and jeep escort arrived at Bernie Mccance's house this Wednesday afternoon.

Bernie, was in the hospital when there was a ceremony for veterans on arsenal island a couple weeks ago and the groups along with his family wanted to make sure he was honored for his service.

I never had anything and all of these Vietnam Vets and everything I don’t believe it because I see them at honor guards and here they are at my house. I’m so happy, it makes me feel great,” said Mccance.

Several of Bernie’s family members were also able to make it for the special recognition.

