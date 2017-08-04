Viewer Picture: Car knocks out power pole

UPDATE: According to Davenport Police just about 10:00 AM police responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Rockingham Road and Gayman Avenue. The crash involved a single vehicle hitting a utility pole.

The pole was sheared off and fell into the roadway blocking Rockingham Road.

The vehicle rolled onto its top. The vehicle was only occupied by the driver. The driver was transported to Genesis Hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Rockingham Road is anticipated to be blocked off near the crash site for another 30 minutes while crews work on removing the pole.

Mid-America says it does not have any power outages.

ORIGINAL STORY: This picture was sent to us by viewer Brandon Patzner. He says it's the result of a bad accident between Gayman Avenue and Fairmount Street in Davenport. He says Rockingham Road is closed for a few blocks because of the accident.

KWQC has calls into Davenport Police and Mid-American Energy for more information and we will update this post as new information becomes available.