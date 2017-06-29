Viewer tips lead to suspect arrest in Davenport Walgreens robbery

Davenport Police are thanking the public after tips came in that led to the arrest of a suspected Walgreens robber.

Nicholas Schwien, age 28, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Theft 2nd Degree.

Police asked for the public's help after they responded to a call on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at 5:30 AM.

Davenport Police responded to the Walgreens on 1525 E Kimberly Rd in reference to an armed robbery. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded Oxycodone, Percocet, and Hydrocodone from the pharmacy. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of medication. No one was injured during the incident.